Head-To-Head Review: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) and Its Rivals

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -326.67% -2.62% -3.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 740 2379 2920 102 2.39

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 125.33%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 54.21%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 23.35 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.70 billion $1.63 billion 0.88

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

