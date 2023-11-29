Reviewing Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) & Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Toshiba has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wearable Devices has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Toshiba and Wearable Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toshiba 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toshiba and Wearable Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toshiba $24.88 billion 0.54 $944.58 million ($0.18) -86.11 Wearable Devices $50,000.00 88.90 -$6.50 million N/A N/A

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Toshiba and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toshiba -0.70% -1.73% -0.65% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wearable Devices beats Toshiba on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toshiba

(Get Free Report)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments. The company provides energy systems and solutions, including nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy power generation systems; transmission and distribution, hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind power services. It also offers infrastructure systems and solutions, such as water supply, sewage, waste, railway, airport, road, security and automation, motor/drive, equipment, telecommunication, power distribution, communication, and broadcast systems. In addition, the company provides building solutions comprising light fixtures, industrial light parts, commercial air-conditioner compressors, elevators, escalators for buildings and facilities, ventilation, and lighting, as well as energy-saving, environmentally products and services, and building solutions for security. Further, the company offers power, small-signal, and optoelectronic devices, In-vehicle digital and logic microcomputers, analog ICs, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and parts materials. Additionally, it provides automotive, industrial semiconductors, manufacturing equipment, battery systems, and IT solution services. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Free Report)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.