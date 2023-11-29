Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Target Price at $12.49

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.59.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
MOR stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
