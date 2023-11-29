Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Target Price at $12.49

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter.

MOR stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

