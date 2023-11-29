Reviewing Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -849.06% -670.24% -226.82% Cerus -32.40% -84.23% -23.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and Cerus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 6.84 -$18.92 million ($16.06) -0.12 Cerus $162.05 million 1.88 -$42.78 million ($0.28) -6.00

Volatility and Risk

Tenon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenon Medical and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.14%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 100.89%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

Tenon Medical beats Cerus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

