Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after buying an additional 2,487,183 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Safehold by 26.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,135,000 after acquiring an additional 876,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 161,767 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,813,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,647,000 after purchasing an additional 881,858 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.76.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.29%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

