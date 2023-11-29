Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE:WHD opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $7,829,433.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $6,106,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,320 shares in the company, valued at $12,321,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,362 shares of company stock worth $15,113,271 over the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

