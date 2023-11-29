WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.50.

WSP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$204.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$184.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$152.92 and a twelve month high of C$196.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$188.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$182.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

