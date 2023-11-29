Brokerages Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Target Price at $6.71

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,059,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.56. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently -161.54%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

