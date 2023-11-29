PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $0.83 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $72.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.