StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 20.96%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
