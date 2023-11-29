CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

CSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

