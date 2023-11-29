StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

RPT opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $989.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

