LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.98. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

