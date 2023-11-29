MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

