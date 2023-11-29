StockNews.com Upgrades Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Shares of GLBS opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.82.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
