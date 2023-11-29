StockNews.com Upgrades Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.