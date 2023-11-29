Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $455.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 202,359.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,704 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Miller Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Miller Industries by 654.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 26.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

