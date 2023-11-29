Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Miller Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MLR opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $455.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $41.50.
Miller Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Miller Industries
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.