Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

