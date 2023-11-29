Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %
Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -24.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.
