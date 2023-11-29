Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $2,239,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

