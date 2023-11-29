Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.68. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

