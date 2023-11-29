trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

TRVG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.76.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. trivago has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.68.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $2.8138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

