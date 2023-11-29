StockNews.com Upgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,073 shares of company stock worth $10,364,584. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,068,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

