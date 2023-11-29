OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.

OCX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

