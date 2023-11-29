The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $742.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2,538.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 282,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 82,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Further Reading

