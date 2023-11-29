TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.