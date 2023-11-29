StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

