Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRA. Mizuho downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.61 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 368,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

