Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

APVO stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

