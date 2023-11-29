Cenntro Electric Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 1st (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 1st.

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENN opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Cenntro Electric Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,427,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 206,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 735,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

