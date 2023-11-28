Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 348,013 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $319,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.15. The stock had a trading volume of 585,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average is $211.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

