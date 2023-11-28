Credit Suisse AG Acquires 40,699 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $284,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $666.80. 613,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $587.62 and a 200 day moving average of $568.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $678.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

