Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $222.37. The stock had a trading volume of 522,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

