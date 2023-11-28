Ossiam Acquires 1,439,340 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2,493.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439,340 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,604,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

