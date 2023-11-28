Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $158,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.61. 2,597,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,543,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $364.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

