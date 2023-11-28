Credit Suisse AG Purchases 228,250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,577,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $351,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,125,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,399,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

