ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Teca Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Teca Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 6.4% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.9 %

NOW stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $664.34. 687,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,013. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $678.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $587.62 and a 200-day moving average of $568.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,222. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

