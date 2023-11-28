FJ Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.45. 1,385,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

