Ossiam Buys 184,926 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,926 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $265.14. The stock had a trading volume of 659,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

