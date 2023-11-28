Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 5,422 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 11.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $153,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 634.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 108,823 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 94,507.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 318,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,491 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 296.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,423 shares of company stock worth $14,309,987 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:PG traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,685. The company has a market cap of $359.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
