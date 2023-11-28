Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.21. The company had a trading volume of 832,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,154. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

