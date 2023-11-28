Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,994. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $625.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

