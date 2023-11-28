Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 740 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.13. 351,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.
The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
