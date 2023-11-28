BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,149,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 750,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.13% of American Express worth $7,864,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.70. 690,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.