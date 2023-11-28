Credit Suisse AG Sells 183,046 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 183,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $295,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,829. The company has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

