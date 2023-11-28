Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,264 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $94,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 341,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $98,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,003,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,907,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.63 and its 200-day moving average is $297.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

