Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average of $158.01. The stock has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

