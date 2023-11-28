Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $261,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 14,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,854. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,295 shares of company stock worth $12,609,879. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.