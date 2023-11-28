Natixis Investment Managers International Has $34.73 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,890 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 2.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $34,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 903,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,587. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

