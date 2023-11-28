Ossiam Sells 306,576 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 306,576 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,757,207.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 681,915 shares of company stock valued at $144,159,852 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.73. 2,720,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,461. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a market capitalization of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

