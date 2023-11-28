The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $83,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $125.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,890. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

